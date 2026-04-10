Tesla Stock Edges Higher As Traders Weigh Delivery Miss, April 22 Earnings

Tesla's modest bounce comes even as the market digests a first-quarter delivery print of 358,023 vehicles versus a 365,645 consensus estimate, a miss that's kept near-term demand questions in play in the quarter.

Tesla shares are consolidating. What should traders watch with TSLA?

Analysts Split Between Near-Term Caution And Long-Term Autonomy Upside

Tesla is trading through a tug-of-war between a $145 bear-case target and a longer-dated autonomy narrative, with April 22 earnings now the next major volatility point.

JPMorgan's Ryan Brinkman reiterated a "high degree of caution," while Morgan Stanley kept a $415 target and framed that as nearly 15% upside from around $361/share target of $415.

Deliveries, Production And Energy Storage Remain Key Watchpoints

Tesla's delivery and production cadence remains a key swing factor into the print after first-quarter deliveries of 358,023 and production of 408,386, with production also missing a 446,063 consensus estimate.

That same update flagged energy storage deployments of 8.8 GWh versus 14.4 GWh expected, reinforcing why investors are parsing both Auto and Energy margins this quarter.

Tesla's sentiment is also being pulled by the idea that capital could rotate toward Elon Musk's other ventures, with traders watching whether an eventual SpaceX listing becomes a competing magnet for growth-focused flows.

The broader market is mixed but slightly positive Friday, with the Nasdaq up 0.33% and the S&P 500 up 0.11% while the Dow Jones is down 0.43%.

Tesla Heads Into April 22 Earnings With Valuation In Focus

The countdown is on: Tesla is set to report earnings on April 22.

EPS Estimate : 33 cents (Up from 27 cents YoY)

: 33 cents (Up from 27 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $22.65 Billion (Up from $19.34 Billion YoY)

: $22.65 Billion (Up from $19.34 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 320.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Wall Street Stays Positive On Tesla Despite Target Reset

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $417.82. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Maintains Target to $420.00) (April 6)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $420.00) (April 6) Baird : Outperform (Lowers Target to $538.00) (April 6)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $538.00) (April 6) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers Target to $420.00) (March 31)

TSLA Shares Edge Higher Friday

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.34% at $346.78 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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