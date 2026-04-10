Huachen AI Parking Stock Falls On 1-For-30 Reverse Split Plan

Huachen AI Parking shares are sliding. Why is HCAI stock falling?

Reverse Split Aims To Address Nasdaq Compliance Pressure

The company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split that is set to take effect at the open on April 13, pending Nasdaq approval, aiming to lift its per-share price to help meet Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement. Under the plan, every 30 Class A and Class B ordinary shares will be consolidated into one share.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding is working against a clear clock: Nasdaq's extension runs through Aug. 3, 2026, and compliance requires a close at or above $1 for at least 10 consecutive sessions close at or above that level.

The share-count math is large: Class A shares outstanding are expected to drop from about 18.9 million to roughly 629,167, while Class B shares are expected to fall from about 16 million to around 533,333. Reverse splits don't change the underlying business, so they can still weigh on confidence even when they address listing pressure.

HCAI Shares Slide Friday Morning

HCAI Stock Price Activity: Huachen AI Parking shares were trading at 21 cents, down 15.71%, at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock