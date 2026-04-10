UnitedHealth Stock Edges Higher After Medicare Advantage Payment Update

UnitedHealth Group stock is showing downward bias. Where is UNH stock headed?

CMS Payment Update Marks Big Improvement From January View

CMS this week released its calendar year 2027 Medicare Advantage capitation rates and Part C and Part D payment policies, projecting a 2.48% increase in payments to Medicare Advantage plans, or more than $13 billion. When risk score trends are included, the effective increase rises to about 4.98%.

That marks a sharp change from January's advance notice, which had projected only a 0.09% net average payment increase and had weighed on sentiment across the sector.

CMS said the projected increase reflects several factors that affect Medicare Advantage payments, including growth in underlying medical costs, 2026 Star Ratings that will determine 2027 quality bonus payments, and updated risk adjustment policies.

Higher Medicare Advantage Rates Could Support Insurer Sentiment

"Medicare Advantage and Part D should deliver meaningful value for the people who depend on them," said CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz. "These updates are designed to keep coverage affordable while helping ensure beneficiaries get real value from their plans."

UnitedHealth Heads Into April 21 Earnings With EPS In Focus

The countdown is on: UnitedHealth is set to report earnings on April 21.

EPS Estimate : $6.58 (Down from $7.20 YoY)

: $6.58 (Down from $7.20 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $109.90 Billion (Up from $109.58 Billion YoY)

: $109.90 Billion (Up from $109.58 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.2x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analysts Stay Bullish With Average Target At $372.19

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $372.19. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises Target to $411.00) (April 7)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $411.00) (April 7) Raymond James : Upgraded to Outperform (Target $330.00) (April 1)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Target $330.00) (April 1) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $350.00) (Feb. 5)

UNH Shares Trade Flat Friday

UNH Stock Price Activity: UnitedHealth Group shares were up 0.30% at $307.82 Friday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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