Nasdaq futures are up 0.22% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.17%.

Traders are looking toward the next major milestone. The company's next earnings report is estimated for May 14.

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Short Squeeze Potential Increases

Short interest in the AI industrialization company recently spiked. Data shows short interest rose from 787,590 to 944,350 shares. This represents 28.07% of the company’s public float. With average daily volume at 1.05 million shares.

Technical Analysis

At $1.43, the stock is trading 276.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's 244.3% above its 100-day SMA.

Momentum gauges are leaning constructive: the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows the MACD line at 0.2319 versus a 0.0901 signal line. The stock is also above its 200-day SMA by 37.7%.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: $1.00

AIXI Stock Price Activity: Xiao-i shares were up 44.26% at $1.43 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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