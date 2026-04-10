What's Going On With U Power Stock Friday?

Private Placement Fuels Momentum

The rally follows a Tuesday announcement regarding a $3.19 million capital raise. U Power entered subscription agreements with seven purchasers to sell 2.9 million Class A shares. The deal priced shares at $1.10 each.

Strategic Use Of Capital

The China-based company plans to scale operations immediately. Proceeds will fund market expansion and its proprietary battery-swapping infrastructure. U Power is also involved in vehicle sourcing and new energy vehicle development.

Earlier this month, the company executed a 10-for-1 reverse stock split to consolidate its share count.

Nasdaq Listing Status

Investors are also monitoring the company’s regulatory standing. A recent Form 6-K filing clarified U Power’s position. The company stated there is no pending or threatened action by Nasdaq to terminate its listing.

Technical Analysis

At $1.80, the stock is trading 13.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s trading 86.1% below its 100-day SMA.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows the MACD line at -2.3883 versus a signal line at -2.8398. The stock’s longer-term structure is still heavy, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA.

On a longer lens, UCAR is down 93.69% over the past 12 months. The stock is also sitting much closer to its 52-week low of 38 cents than its 52-week high of $49.80.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

UCAR Price Action: U Power shares were up 10.37% at $1.81 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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