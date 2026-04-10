Applied Digital Stock Rises After Earnings Beat, AI Demand Update

Applied Digital shares are up in Friday's pre-market session after reporting earnings and accelerating demand for AI data center capacity.

Applied Digital stock is moving in positive territory. Why are APLD shares climbing?

Applied Digital Delivers Major Revenue And EPS Beat

Applied Digital this week posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $126.6 million versus a $76.56 million estimate and delivered adjusted EPS of nine cents versus expectations for a loss of 10 cents.

CEO Wes Cummins said the company is seeing "clear acceleration" in demand for high-performance AI data center capacity, with a 100 MW direct-to-chip liquid-cooled data center now fully operational.

AI Data Center Buildout And Hyperscaler Demand Stay In Focus

Construction updates are also in play after Applied Digital confirmed ELN-2 at Polaris Forge 1 is fully operational and said two additional 150 MW facilities continue to advance. Cummins added that hyperscalers"are behaving as aggressively as the company has ever seen, a demand signal traders are mapping to utilization and pricing power.

Analysts Stay Bullish Despite Mixed Price Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $31.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Citizens : Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $40.00) (April 9)

: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $40.00) (April 9) B. Riley Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $53.00) (Jan. 9)

: Buy (Raises Target to $53.00) (Jan. 9) Roth Capital: Buy (Raises Target to $58.00) (Jan. 8)

APLD Shares Edge Higher Friday Morning

APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were up 1.68% at $26.00 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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