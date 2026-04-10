Gilead has already used Tempus’ de-identified multimodal data in several oncology research efforts. These include trial design, indication selection, biomarker strategy, health outcomes analysis, and clinical real-world evidence generation.

Under the expanded agreement, Gilead will receive enterprise-wide access to Tempus’ AI-driven Lens platform. The deal also gives Gilead broader datasets across multiple cancer indications and access to Tempus’ analytical services.

ALERT Trial Shows Early Promise

Tempus recently reported encouraging results from the ALERT trial, which evaluates an automated electronic health record notification system.

The study showed a 40% relative increase in life-saving valve procedures and a 27% rise in multidisciplinary heart team evaluations within 90 days.

Technical Analysis

At $44.30, the stock is trading 6.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.9% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish short-term trend. Additionally, it is 26.7% below its 100-day SMA, which suggests ongoing selling pressure in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 36.60, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover, with the MACD at -1.9806 and the signal line at -2.2676. This suggests that while the stock is currently under pressure, there may be potential for upward movement if momentum shifts.

Key Resistance : $51.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: $51.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $41.50 — A potential area for buyers to step in.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Tempus AI is slated to provide its next financial update on May 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 29 cents (Down from Loss of 24 cents)

: Loss of 29 cents (Down from Loss of 24 cents) Revenue Estimate: $345.43 million (Up from $255.74 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $72.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Lowers Target to $60.00) (March 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $60.00) (March 30) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $75.00) (March 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $75.00) (March 11) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Raises Target to $95.00) (March 9)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tempus AI, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 6.72) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Tempus AI’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in gaining momentum despite its strategic partnerships and growth potential.

Top ETF Exposure

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK): 5.32% Weight

(NYSE:ARKK): 5.32% Weight ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG): 8.79% Weight

Significance: Because TEM carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 3.69% at $45.79 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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