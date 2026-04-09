Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Reverses As Oil Rally Loses Steam

Exxon Mobil stock is pulling back. What should traders watch with XOM?

Strait Of Hormuz Threats Reinforce Early Oil Bull Case

The early setup looked supportive for Exxon because the news backdrop still carried real supply-risk implications. President Donald Trump said U.S. military assets would remain positioned near Iran until a real agreement is fully complied with, while Tehran accused Washington of breaching ceasefire terms and reiterated threats against vessels waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which remained shut.

For Exxon, that matters directly because it is one of the world's largest integrated oil companies, with earnings power highly sensitive to crude prices across its upstream production business.

Lebanon-Israel Talk Hopes Cool Crude And Reverse XOM

By midday, WTI was up 1.4% at $95.75, meaning crude had already come off its highs. That kind of oil fade can pressure XOM intraday because traders often buy Exxon on tightening supply fears and then sell when crude loses momentum.

XOM RSI Signals Mostly Neutral Momentum

XOM's RSI has largely remained in the neutral range between 40 and 65 over the past year, indicating steady but not extreme momentum.

There are several brief spikes above 70, especially more recently, suggesting short-term overbought conditions that tend to fade quickly rather than sustain extended rallies.

Wall Street Keeps Buy Rating As Targets Shift

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $151.76. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Overweight (Lowers Target to $182.00) (April 9)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $182.00) (April 9) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Raises Target to $180.00) (April 9)

: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $180.00) (April 9) Jefferies: Buy (Raises Target to $184.00) (April 9)

XOM Shares Edge Lower Thursday Afternoon

XOM Price Action: Exxon Mobil shares were down 0.36% at $155.68 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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