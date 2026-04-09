Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bloom Energy headquarters in Silicon Valley
April 9, 2026 3:01 PM 3 min read

Bloom Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing: What's Going On?

The Tape Is Green, And Bloom Energy Is Acting Like A Leader

The backdrop was supportive in the way momentum traders like it: breadth positive with 7 sectors advancing vs. 4 declining, and Industrials — Bloom's neighborhood — up 1.04% and ranking third out of 11 sectors. That's not a raging bull stampede, but it's constructive enough to reward stocks that have already been training for this moment.

Bloom didn't just ride the sector tailwind; it outran it. The stock beat Industrials' +1.04% move by about 6.45 percentage points, a gap that typically signals stock-specific positioning and momentum interest layered on top of the day's macro bid. And when leadership shows up on a "risk-on" day, the next question becomes whether the chart can keep the crowd confident.

BE'S Chart: Uptrend Intact, Momentum Still Recalibrating

At $157.77, Bloom is trading 8.5% above its 20-day simple moving average and 21.1% above its 100-day SMA — two data points that say buyers have been willing to pay up again, and that the intermediate trend remains pointed higher despite the chop. The moving-average structure, however, isn't a perfectly manicured runway: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, which can keep the short-term setup a bit choppier than the headline move suggests.

Zoom out and the longer-term trend argument gets sturdier. The golden cross in June (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the bigger uptrend remains intact, even if the near-term tape is still working through its own mood swings. Momentum indicators echo that "not fully reset" vibe: MACD is bearish, with the MACD at -4.1715 below the -3.9271 signal line.

The longer-term score is loud — 779.63% over 12 months — though it's a rearview mirror, not a forecast. Still, price sitting closer to the 52-week high ($180.90) than the low ($15.15) fits the market's current habit of treating pullbacks as interruptions, not reversals.

Technically, the levels that matter are straightforward: resistance at $169.00, and support at $131.50. If momentum is the engine, those are the guardrails.

Industrials Tailwinds Meet A Distributed-Power Narrative

Sector context helps explain why breakouts inside Industrials have been getting follow-through. The group ranks 3 out of 11 sectors today, trailing only Consumer Discretionary (+1.47%) and Utilities (+1.18%). Over the last 30 days, Industrials is up 1.24%, and over 90 days it's up 6.29% — a steady enough trend to keep investors hunting for names that can compound attention into capital.

Bloom's business sits in the "keep the lights on" corner of the market: it designs, manufactures, sells and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible. They’re able to run on natural gas, biogas and hydrogen to produce 24/7 electricity for stationary uses.

April 29 May Be The Next Big Checkpoint

On the Street, the stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $113.45. Recent actions show a wide range of conviction: Susquehanna stayed Positive while lowering its target to $173.00 (April 9), Jefferies reiterated Underperform and lowered its target to $97.00 (March 27), and Citigroup initiated with Neutral at $162.00 (Feb. 24).

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 7.17% at $157.30 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Michael Vi/Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved