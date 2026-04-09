Bloom Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing: What's Going On?

Bloom Energy shares are powering higher. Why is BE stock up today?

The Tape Is Green, And Bloom Energy Is Acting Like A Leader

The backdrop was supportive in the way momentum traders like it: breadth positive with 7 sectors advancing vs. 4 declining, and Industrials — Bloom's neighborhood — up 1.04% and ranking third out of 11 sectors. That's not a raging bull stampede, but it's constructive enough to reward stocks that have already been training for this moment.

Bloom didn't just ride the sector tailwind; it outran it. The stock beat Industrials' +1.04% move by about 6.45 percentage points, a gap that typically signals stock-specific positioning and momentum interest layered on top of the day's macro bid. And when leadership shows up on a "risk-on" day, the next question becomes whether the chart can keep the crowd confident.

BE'S Chart: Uptrend Intact, Momentum Still Recalibrating

At $157.77, Bloom is trading 8.5% above its 20-day simple moving average and 21.1% above its 100-day SMA — two data points that say buyers have been willing to pay up again, and that the intermediate trend remains pointed higher despite the chop. The moving-average structure, however, isn't a perfectly manicured runway: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, which can keep the short-term setup a bit choppier than the headline move suggests.

Zoom out and the longer-term trend argument gets sturdier. The golden cross in June (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the bigger uptrend remains intact, even if the near-term tape is still working through its own mood swings. Momentum indicators echo that "not fully reset" vibe: MACD is bearish, with the MACD at -4.1715 below the -3.9271 signal line.

The longer-term score is loud — 779.63% over 12 months — though it's a rearview mirror, not a forecast. Still, price sitting closer to the 52-week high ($180.90) than the low ($15.15) fits the market's current habit of treating pullbacks as interruptions, not reversals.

Technically, the levels that matter are straightforward: resistance at $169.00, and support at $131.50. If momentum is the engine, those are the guardrails.

Industrials Tailwinds Meet A Distributed-Power Narrative

Sector context helps explain why breakouts inside Industrials have been getting follow-through. The group ranks 3 out of 11 sectors today, trailing only Consumer Discretionary (+1.47%) and Utilities (+1.18%). Over the last 30 days, Industrials is up 1.24%, and over 90 days it's up 6.29% — a steady enough trend to keep investors hunting for names that can compound attention into capital.

Bloom's business sits in the "keep the lights on" corner of the market: it designs, manufactures, sells and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible. They’re able to run on natural gas, biogas and hydrogen to produce 24/7 electricity for stationary uses.

April 29 May Be The Next Big Checkpoint

On the Street, the stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $113.45. Recent actions show a wide range of conviction: Susquehanna stayed Positive while lowering its target to $173.00 (April 9), Jefferies reiterated Underperform and lowered its target to $97.00 (March 27), and Citigroup initiated with Neutral at $162.00 (Feb. 24).

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 7.17% at $157.30 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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