Why Is Galaxy Digital Stock Surging Thursday?

Helios Facility Valued At $15 Billion

“Combined with our newly approved 830 megawatts in a build-to-suit model, Helios likely represents well north of $15 billion long-term digital infrastructure investment, making it an asset with durable, high-return characteristics for shareholders,” he said.

Iran Ceasefire Sparks Crypto Rally

Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Rating

On Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald adjusted its outlook on the stock. The firm lowered its price target to $30.00 from $48.00 and maintained an Overweight rating, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Focus Shifting To AI Infrastructure

Novogratz emphasized a shift from “narrative to infrastructure” in his letter to stockholders. He stated that “demand for compute is not a cycle” but a structural condition.

Galaxy aims to scale toward a multi-hundred-billion-dollar portfolio of digital assets. The CEO remains bullish, noting that the “regulatory framework in the U.S. is finally taking shape.”

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 11.37% at $21.16 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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