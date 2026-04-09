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GE Vernova sign in front of headquarters
April 9, 2026 2:21 PM 3 min read

GE Vernova Shares Surge To 52-Week High: What's Driving The Momentum?

Analyst Boosts GE Vernova Price Target

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino kept a Positive view on GE Vernova and raised its price target to $1080 in a note published Thursday. The call adds to a string of recent target hikes as Wall Street recalibrates around the company's power and grid exposure.

GE Vernova's nuclear narrative has been building alongside its grid story, with the BWRX-300 seeing construction underway in Canada and regulatory review progressing in the U.S. That backdrop can matter into the April 22 earnings date as investors look for multi-year demand signals beyond near-term power equipment cycles.

The broader market is trading higher today, with the S&P 500 up 0.64% and the Nasdaq up 0.54%. Utilities are the top sector (+1.64%) and Industrials are also strong (+1.45%), which fits GE Vernova's positioning and helps explain the bid driving the stock.

The stock carries a consensus Buy Rating with an average price target of $841.81. Other recent analyst moves include:

  • Barclays: Overweight (Raises Target to $993.00) (April 1)
  • Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $896.00) (March 31)

GEV Trades Above Key Levels

The stock is trading 12.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which indicates buyers are controlling the short-term trend. It's also trading 33.2% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains firmly pointed higher.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD line at 23.6485 above the 20.4579 signal line, which suggests upside momentum is still outweighing downside pressure. The stock also just set a new 52-week high on April 9, which often reflects strong demand but can raise the bar for follow-through.

The stock is up 198.97% over the past 12 months, a backward-looking snapshot that shows a powerful longer-term uptrend has been in place. One thing to keep in mind is the RSI entered overbought territory on Feb, 24, so pullbacks can still happen even in a strong trend.

  • Key Support: $807.00 — a level traders often watch for dip-buying interest.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for GE Vernova highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

  • Momentum: Bullish (Score: 96.17) — The stock is strongly outperforming, consistent with its extended uptrend.
  • Value: Bearish (Score: 4.83) — The market is pricing in a lot of optimism, leaving less room for error.

The Verdict: GE Vernova’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with investors rewarding the trend. The trade-off is valuation: with a weak Value score, the stock may stay sensitive to earnings execution and guidance.

GEV Price Action: GE Vernova shares were up 4.08% at $974.27 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Saskia B/Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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