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DraftKings log on smartphone in front of a laptop
April 9, 2026 2:05 PM 2 min read

Why Is DraftKings Stock Sliding Thursday?

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading lower Thursday. The decline follows news of surging competition and shifting legal precedents in the prediction market sector.

The Nasdaq is up 0.40% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.50%.

Kalshi Volume Hits Record Highs

Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour reported that monthly trading volume recently surpassed $12 billion. While sports contracts previously dominated 90% of the platform's volume, they still represent 70%.

Mansour noted that sports betting acts like options, providing liquidity for other contracts. This growth directly challenges the market share of traditional operators like Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT).

Legal Rulings Favor Prediction Markets

A recent Third Circuit ruling determined that states cannot block certain sports prediction contracts. This federal preemption validation has cleared a path for Kalshi's expansion.

However, the legal war continues. The Ninth Circuit will hear oral arguments on April 16 regarding Nevada's injunction. A Kalshi victory could further disrupt the business models of established gaming giants.

Technical Analysis

At $22.61, DraftKings is trading 3.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's also 21.8% below its 100-day SMA.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is -0.6611 versus a signal line of -0.8697.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 36.84%, which frames the current action as a longer-term drawdown rather than a one-day event.

Price is also sitting much closer to the 52-week low of $20.46 than the 52-week high of $48.78.

  • Key Resistance: $26.50
  • Key Support: $20.50

DKNG Stock Price Activity: DraftKings shares were down 5.60% at $22.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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