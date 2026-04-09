GitLab Stock Slides After Guggenheim Downgrade

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares tumbled on Thursday after a fresh analyst downgrade reset expectations for the name.

GitLab stock is testing lower boundaries. What’s behind GTLB weakness?

What's Moving GitLab Today

Guggenheim downgraded GitLab to Neutral in a note published Thursday morning, shifting the near-term narrative back toward caution after a long stretch of weak price action.

GitLab's downgrade landed in a session that also saw other high-beta software/security names hit with caution, including Zscaler being cut to Neutral after it closed at $137.85 on Wednesday, which matters for GitLab because risk-off positioning in growth software often pulls multiples down across the group.

The broader market is pushing higher today, with the S&P 500 up 0.6% and market breadth positive (8 sectors advancing, 3 declining, 2.7 advance/decline ratio). Technology is down 0.3% and currently ranks 10 out of 11 sectors, so GitLab's drop is far larger than what the sector is showing.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $37.68 (high: $60.00; low: $24.00) across 50 analysts. Other recent analyst moves include:

William Blair : Downgraded to Underperform (March 23)

: Downgraded to Underperform (March 23) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $29.00) (March 10)

GitLab Technical Analysis

The downgrade lands as traders keep focusing on whether the stock can stabilize after repeated failed rebounds. At $19.72, GitLab is trading 9.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which points to sellers still controlling the short-term trend, and 38.8% below its 100-day SMA, which signals the intermediate trend remains firmly down.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows the MACD at -1.1730 versus a signal line at -1.5841, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure has been easing even as the trend stays weak. The 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA (a "death cross" that occurred in April), which is consistent with a longer-running bearish structure that typically takes time to repair.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 56.90%, a backward-looking read that matches the persistent "below the averages" setup. Price is also sitting below the prior 52-week low ($20.20) with a new 52-week low marked today, which often signals fragile sentiment until buyers reclaim that former floor.

Key Resistance : $22.50 — near the 20-day EMA/SMA area where rebounds have to prove staying power.

: $22.50 — near the 20-day EMA/SMA area where rebounds have to prove staying power. Key Support: $19.50 — a nearby round-number zone that can act as a first "line in the sand."

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for GitLab highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum: Bearish (Score: 1.83) — The stock is showing very weak trend persistence versus the broader market.

The Verdict: GitLab’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that remains heavily bearish, which fits with the stock's position below key moving averages. For longer-term investors, the setup argues for watching whether the stock can reclaim trend levels before treating bounces as durable.

GTLB Price Action: GitLab shares were down 7.22% at $19.80 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

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