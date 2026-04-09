Onconetix Stock Skyrockets After Realbotix Ships Vinci-Equipped Robot To Ericsson

Onconetix stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving ONCO stock higher?

Ericsson Delivery Marks A Real-World Commercial Milestone

Realbotix said it delivered its first Vinci-equipped humanoid robot to Ericsson, giving investors a fresh sign that the target is moving beyond concept-stage positioning and into real-world commercial deployment.

Vinci is Realbotix's patented AI vision system. According to Onconetix, the technology uses in-eye cameras and eye-tracking to give robots real-time environmental awareness, maintain eye contact, recognize returning users, recall prior conversations and track engagement over time.

Vinci AI Vision System Expands Robot Interaction Capabilities

The company also said Vinci-enabled robots can collect interaction data tied to identity, behavior and emotional response, which could make the platform more valuable across enterprise and consumer use cases.

Traders often react strongly when a pending acquisition target posts a tangible commercialization event, especially one involving a global name like Ericsson. The update gives the market a more concrete reason to view the proposed Realbotix deal as a growth pivot rather than just a financial transaction.

Onconetix previously said the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

ONCO Shares Skyrocket Thursday Afternoon

ONCO Price Action: Onconetix shares were up 56.64% at $1.76 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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