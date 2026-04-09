What's Behind The Jump In TeraWulf Stock?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares are trading higher Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its rating and raised the price target on the stock.

TeraWulf stock is at critical resistance. Why is WULF stock breaking out?

TeraWulf Bursts Upwards After Price Target Adjustment

With markets in "risk-on" mode, traders are rewarding strong uptrends and fresh breakouts, and TeraWulf is pressing into new 52-week-high territory. On Thursday morning, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained an overweight and raised the price target from $24 to $30.

The stock has most recently been sensitive to news coming out of the Middle East and has traded higher recently in sympathy with cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency has been lifting slightly, thanks to reports that Iran may take the currency as a form of payment for crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The stock is currently trading around $19, which is far from its 52-week low of $2.06.

Stock Soars Above Key Averages

At $19.21, WULF is trading 25.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers are firmly in control short term. It's also 36.2% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still pointed higher.

Moving average structure remains constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in August (Aug. 15, 2025) signaling the longer-term trend turned bullish earlier in the cycle. For momentum, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows the MACD line at 0.2462 above the 0.0443 signal line, which is consistent with bullish pressure staying in place.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — prior ceiling area; clearing it can turn into a new reference point.

: $19.00 — prior ceiling area; clearing it can turn into a new reference point. Key Support: $15.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently shown up.

TeraWulf Leans Into Bitcoin Mining

TeraWulf is a digital asset technology company focused on digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development, with an emphasis on environmentally conscious bitcoin mining in the United States. Its core business is operating mining facilities powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources, with revenue primarily tied to bitcoin mined at its sites.

The company also has an HPC Leasing segment that provides high-density colocation services to third parties running high-performance computing workloads. That mix matters because it links WULF to both crypto-cycle demand (mining economics) and the broader buildout of power-hungry compute infrastructure.

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 8, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 18 cents (Down from a loss of 16 cents YoY)

: Loss of 18 cents (Down from a loss of 16 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $39.80 million (Up from $34.41 million YoY)

Shares Up Slightly On Thursday

WULF Stock Price Activity: TeraWulf shares were up 7.20% at $19.35 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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