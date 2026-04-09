CoreWeave Lands Massive $21 Billion Meta Deal

Meta Deal Drives Upside

CoreWeave said Thursday it has expanded its long-term agreement with Meta to provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032, in a deal valued at about $21 billion.

The deal underscores rising demand for high-performance AI computing.

Dual Note Offerings

Proceeds will support general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and capped call transactions to limit dilution. The convertible notes will carry semi-annual interest and may be settled in cash, stock, or both.

Technical Analysis

At $92.02, CoreWeave is trading 8.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, suggesting buyers have controlled the near-term trend. It’s also 5.3% above its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend has stabilized after the recent dip.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows MACD at -0.3236 versus a -1.4897 signal line, a bullish setup that often lines up with improving upside momentum. That said, the stock remains 15.4% below its 200-day SMA, consistent with a longer-term chart that still has overhead supply.

CoreWeave is up 80.38% over the last 12 months, a backward-looking gain that highlights how quickly sentiment can swing in AI infrastructure names. Within the 52-week range ($33.52 to $187.00), the stock is well off the high but far above the low, which fits a “rebuilding” phase rather than a fresh breakout to new highs.

Key Resistance : $88.00 — a prior ceiling that can act as a “hold-above” area after the breakout.

: $88.00 — a prior ceiling that can act as a “hold-above” area after the breakout. Key Support: $70.50 — a level where buyers previously stepped in after the March break.

Sector Performance

CoreWeave is outperforming its Technology sector today, up 3.51% versus XLK down 0.55%, a gap of 4.12 percentage points that points to stock-specific demand. That relative strength is more notable because Technology ranks 10 out of 11 sectors today, putting it near the bottom of the tape.

Zooming out, the sector is up 0.92% over the last 30 days but down 3.50% over the last 90 days, which suggests the group has been choppy and prone to pullbacks. CoreWeave’s move higher while the sector is red implies the Meta deal is acting as a differentiator versus the average tech name in today’s session.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $-1.22 (Down from a loss of 60 cents YoY)

: $-1.22 (Down from a loss of 60 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.96 Billion (Up from 98 cents Billion YoY)

: $1.96 Billion (Up from 98 cents Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $123.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (March 9)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (March 9) Oppenheimer : Initiated with Outperform (Target $140.00) (March 6)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $140.00) (March 6) Bernstein: Initiated with Underperform (Target $56.00) (March 5)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for CoreWeave,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 73.68) — The stock’s trend strength is beating many peers despite a choppy tech tape.

: Bullish (Score: 73.68) — The stock’s trend strength is beating many peers despite a choppy tech tape. Value: Weak (Score: 0.38) — The market is pricing in aggressive expectations versus typical valuation benchmarks.

The Verdict: CoreWeave’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story paired with a very weak value profile. For longer-term holders, that mix often means the chart can stay strong, but pullbacks can be sharp if growth expectations cool.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CRWV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 4.35% at $92.76 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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