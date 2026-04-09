Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Sliding On Thursday?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are retreating Thursday as a broader sell-off hits the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sector.
The Nasdaq is down 0.03% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.03%
The decline follows news that Anthropic launched “Managed Agents,” AI systems capable of autonomous tasks.
• CrowdStrike Holdings stock is taking a hit today. What’s pressuring CRWD stock?
Economic Growth Stalls
Thursday's data showed U.S. GDP grew at 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist, noted the consumer was “vulnerable and fragile” even before recent energy shocks.
Geopolitical and Inflation Risks
A broken ceasefire with Iran pushed crude oil above $100. This spike occurred while Core PCE inflation sat at 3%, well above the Federal Reserve’s target.
Labor Market Weakness
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on March 18 noted that private sector job growth is effectively zero when adjusted for overcounting.
Technical Analysis
At $403.58, CrowdStrike is trading 2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's trading 10.4% below its 100-day SMA.
Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows the MACD line at -2.3172 above the signal line at -5.0663, which leans toward improving upside momentum versus the prior downswing.
Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 6.69%, a backward-looking gain that masks a choppier path within the range between the $566.90 high and $318.38 low.
- Key Resistance: $452
- Key Support: $362
CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were down 6.38% at $399.31 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock
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