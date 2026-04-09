Why Are Shares Of Meta Rising Today?

Meta Platforms shares are climbing with conviction. Why is META stock surging?

Muse Spark To Be Integrated Into Meta Products

Meta said that Muse Spark has capabilities intended for personal superintelligence, and that the model will be integrated into Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, replacing the currently available chatbots. The model grades competitively on benchmarks like multimodal perception, reasoning, health, and agentic tasks.

Some of the personal tasks that Meta says Muse Spark can be used for include generating “interactive displays that unpack and explain health information such as the nutritional content of various foods or muscles activated during exercise.”

The release comes as other companies like OpenAI and Anthropic make significant progress on advanced models, even going so far as to contain the release of models to specific companies and customers. Anthropic’s Project Glasswing emphasized the strict security protocols needed to operate the model.

Meta Stock Hovers Between Key Averages

At $630.81, Meta is trading 6.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term trend pressure has turned upward. At the same time, it's trading 0.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still trying to re-assert itself.

Moving average structure remains a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in December (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) points to a longer-term trend that has been under pressure. The stock is also 7.2% below its 200-day SMA, which is consistent with rallies needing to "prove themselves" before the longer-term trend looks repaired.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is mildly constructive with the MACD at -16.3346 above the -19.9711 signal line, suggesting downside momentum is easing even if the trend isn't fully bullish. That improving momentum matters because price is sitting just above nearby support, so small shifts in pressure can show up quickly on the chart.

Key Resistance : $673.00 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $673.00 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $628.00 — an area where buyers have recently defended pullbacks.

Stock Up Slightly

META Stock Price Activity: Meta Platforms shares were up 3.71% at $635.17 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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