Opendoor Shares Fall Thursday As Weak Economic Data Clouds Housing Demand

Opendoor Technologies shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s behind OPEN decline?

Slowing Growth And Sticky Inflation Cloud Housing Demand

Thursday's data showed fourth-quarter 2025 GDP growth was revised down to an annualized 0.5%, sharply slower than the prior quarter's 4.4% pace, while February core personal consumption expenditures inflation, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, came in at 3.0% year over year.

Personal income also fell 0.1% in February even as consumer spending rose 0.5%, suggesting households were still spending despite weaker income support and a lower savings rate.

That matters for Opendoor because the company is not a traditional homebuilder or mortgage lender. Opendoor operates a tech-enabled home resale platform built around buying homes directly from sellers, holding inventory and reselling those homes for a margin.

Opendoor’s model depends heavily on housing turnover, buyer demand, financing conditions and confidence in home values.

Opendoor's Inventory-Heavy Model Feels Macro Pressure Fast

When growth slows and inflation stays elevated, investors tend to worry that mortgage rates could stay higher for longer, affordability could remain pressured and housing transaction volume could weaken.

That is especially relevant for Opendoor because fewer home sales and softer consumer confidence can reduce resale velocity, tighten spreads and make inventory risk more painful for an iBuyer model like OPEN's.

OPEN Stock Sits Below Key Moving Averages

At $4.36, Opendoor is trading 10.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still pointed down. It's also trading 25.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend has cooled meaningfully from earlier strength.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -0.1475 versus the -0.1149 signal line, which points to selling pressure still having the edge. The death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforces that rallies may face overhead supply until the trend improves.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 316.19%, a backward-looking reminder that the longer-term move has been powerful even as the chart digests gains. Within the 52-week range ($10.87 high, 51 cents low), the current level sits well off the highs, consistent with a post-surge consolidation phase.

Key Resistance : $5.00 — a round-number area near clustered short-term averages where rebounds can stall.

: $5.00 — a round-number area near clustered short-term averages where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $4.50 — a nearby psychological zone where buyers often try to slow pullbacks.

OPEN Shares Slide Thursday

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were down 3.23% at $4.49 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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