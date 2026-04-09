Burry used his X account, Cassandra Unchained, to challenge Palantir's market position. He suggested the company is losing ground to Anthropic. Burry noted that "Anthropic is very well run and knows what it is doing."

Anthropic Expansion Signals Shift

Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao stated, "We are making our most significant compute commitment to date." Anthropic's run-rate revenue recently surged from $9 billion to over $30 billion.

Adoption Panic vs. Strategic Buying

Burry compared Palantir’s current landscape to “when Google stepped out from under Yahoo.” Critics argue Palantir relies heavily on the very models that now compete for enterprise dollars.

Burry previously claimed that Anthropic is eating Palantir's lunch.

Recent Ramp data show that Anthropic is capturing nearly 70% of new enterprise AI spending decisions. This rapid adoption challenges Palantir's long-term growth narrative. Burry deleted specific commentary on Wednesday.

Palantir Technical Analysis

At $130.32, Palantir is trading 13.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's trading 19.3% below its 100-day SMA.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -0.9944 versus a -0.2111 signal line.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 41.32%. Within its 52-week range of $75.22 to $207.52.

Key Resistance : $133.50

: $133.50 Key Support: $126.50

Still, Burry is not a Palantir fan. He disclosed a short position last year, and he has periodically warned about an AI bubble since late 2025.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has responded in kind, blasting Burry on CNBC as “bat‑‑‑‑ crazy,” insisting the company’s AI software and government franchises remain highly profitable.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 6.1% at $132.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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