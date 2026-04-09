Robinhood Stock Falls Thursday: What To Know Now

Here's what investors need to know.

Slower Growth And Sticky Inflation Complicate Risk Appetite

The pressure appears tied to Thursday's data showing fourth-quarter 2025 GDP growth was revised down to an annualized 0.5%, sharply below the prior quarter's 4.4% pace, while February core personal consumption expenditures inflation, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, remained elevated at 3.0% year over year.

Personal income also fell 0.1% in February even as spending rose 0.5%, suggesting consumers were still spending but increasingly doing so from a weaker income position.

That matters for Robinhood because the company is not just a generic fintech stock. Robinhood operates a mobile-first brokerage ecosystem built around self-directed retail investors, with revenue tied to trading activity across stocks, options and crypto, as well as net interest revenue from idle cash balances and margin-related activity.

Retail Trading Platforms Can Feel Macro Pressure Quickly

When growth slows but inflation stays sticky, markets can become less confident about Fed easing, which can pressure speculative sentiment and reduce the kind of risk-taking activity that often supports Robinhood's transaction-driven business.

A softer consumer backdrop can also matter because Robinhood's user base is closely linked to household liquidity, engagement and appetite for retail investing.

April 28 Earnings Could Test Premium Valuation Narrative

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 47 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY)

: 47 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.21 Billion (Up from 93 cents Billion YoY)

: $1.21 Billion (Up from 93 cents Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 35.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus Stays Bullish Despite Recent Target Cuts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $126.35. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $89.00) (April 8)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $89.00) (April 8) Keefe, Bruyette & Woods : Market Perform (Target $75.00) (April 8)

: Market Perform (Target $75.00) (April 8) Jefferies: Buy (Lowers Target to $84.00) (April 6)

HOOD Shares Fall Thursday Morning

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were down 0.56% at $71.43 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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