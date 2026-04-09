Carvana Stock Falls As Weak GDP, Sticky Inflation Pressure Consumer Outlook

Here’s what investors need to know.

Carvana shares are sliding. What’s weighing on CVNA shares?

Slowing Growth And Sticky Inflation Cloud Consumer Outlook

Thursday's data showed fourth-quarter 2025 GDP growth was revised down to an annualized 0.5%, a sharp slowdown from the prior quarter's 4.4% pace, while February core personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, remained elevated at 3.0% year-over-year.

Personal income also fell 0.1% in February even as consumer spending rose 0.5%, suggesting households were still spending by drawing down savings rather than from rising income.

Affordability Pressure Matters For Carvana's Used-Car Model

Thurday’s data matters for Carvana because the company is not just a generic e-commerce stock. Carvana is an online used-vehicle retailer whose business depends heavily on consumers being willing and able to finance major-ticket purchases like cars.

The company buys, reconditions, lists and delivers used vehicles directly to buyers, so its volumes and margins can get pressured when household budgets tighten, credit sensitivity rises and affordability worsens.

Higher inflation and weaker income trends can make monthly auto payments feel heavier, while slower growth raises concern that discretionary purchases could soften. In other words, if the consumer is getting squeezed, Carvana can get squeezed too.

Carvana's RSI Has Mostly Stayed In A Neutral Range

Carvana's RSI has spent most of the past year in the neutral 40–65 range, indicating generally balanced momentum without sustained overbought or oversold conditions.

There are brief spikes above 70 and dips toward the low-30s, but each move has been short-lived, with momentum quickly reverting back to the mid-range.

CVNA Shares Drop Thursday Morning

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were down 5.18% at $321.27 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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