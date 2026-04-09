Galmed Stock Soars On Brain-Penetrating Aramchol Formulation

Galmed stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is GLMD stock surging?

Breakthrough Aramchol Formulation

Galmed said it developed a new formulation of its SCD1 inhibitor, Aramchol, designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and target central nervous system diseases.

The formulation uses lipid nanoparticles administered via subcutaneous injection to enable delivery of the drug to the brain, a key challenge in treating neurological conditions.

Targeting CNS Diseases

The company said stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (SCD1) is a potential therapeutic target for central nervous system diseases such as Parkinson disease and dementia, which are associated with α-synuclein protein aggregation.

In vitro studies showed that Aramchol reduced α-synuclein aggregation in a dose-dependent manner.

Collaboration With Barcode Nanotech

The new formulation was developed in collaboration with Barcode Nanotech using its proprietary platform, which enables screening of nanoparticle formulations combined with AI-based analysis to identify optimal delivery methods.

Galmed said the formulation positions Aramchol as a potential disease-modifying therapy for synucleinopathies and other CNS conditions with unmet medical needs.

Development Plans

The company said it plans to advance the new formulation into proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2 studies in Parkinson disease patients in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory guidance.

CEO Allen Baharaff said the development represents progress in addressing the challenge of delivering therapies to the brain and advancing treatment options for neurological diseases.

Galmed Shares Soar

GLMD Price Action: At the time of publication, Galmed shares are trading 40.17% higher at 87 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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