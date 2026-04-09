Why Is Corvex Stock Surging Thursday?

Nasdaq Compliance Restored

The AI cloud firm received a formal letter from Nasdaq on Tuesday. The letter confirmed Corvex met the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. This resolves a deficiency first reported on Oct. 1.

Monitoring Period Mandated

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel approved the company’s request for an extension in December. While Corvex is now compliant, it remains under a mandatory panel monitor for one year. Any new violations during this period could lead to immediate suspension.

AI Infrastructure Growth

Formerly known as Movano Inc., Corvex now focuses on AI cloud computing. It provides GPU-accelerated infrastructure and confidential computing for government and enterprise clients. It also generates revenue from wellness rings and mobile applications.

MOVE Price Action: Corvex shares were up 5.88% at $11.70 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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