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CoreWeave logo on smartphone
April 9, 2026 10:53 AM 2 min read

CoreWeave Stock Rips 30% From Lows On Meta Deal— Cathie Wood Up $500K In Days

Source: TradingView

Meta has committed an additional $21 billion to CoreWeave for AI cloud capacity through 2032, bringing its total spending with the company to over $35 billion as it scales its infrastructure, CNBC reported. The stock has surged over 30% from its recent lows, reclaiming key levels and pushing higher with consistency.

After a shaky post-IPO stretch, CRWV is now printing higher lows and building upward pressure — the kind of setup traders tend to notice before fundamentals catch up.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

CRWV Chart Turned Before The Headlines

The rally didn't start with the news — it accelerated into it.

Price action shows a clear shift: downside momentum has faded, dips are getting bought, and the trend is starting to bend upward.

With the stock up 30%+ since March 30, nearly 20% in the past month and extending gains pre-market, this looks less like a one-day reaction and more like a developing trend.

In other words, this isn't just a news spike. It's a positioning move.

Cathie Wood's Timing Looks… Timely

Now add a layer of smart money.

According to ARK Invest's daily trade disclosures, Cathie Wood bought roughly $2.0 million worth of CRWV on March 31, followed by another $1.2 million on April 1 — before the latest surge grabbed headlines.

A quick back-of-the-napkin check:

  • ~$2.0M at ~$77.47 → ~25,800 shares
  • ~$1.2M at ~$78.44 → ~15,300 shares
  • Total → ~41,000 shares

At a pre-market price of ~$90.72, that stake is now worth roughly $3.7 million.

That's about a $500,000 gain in just days.

Momentum First, Narrative Second

It's tempting to tie everything back to the Meta deal — and yes, a $21 billion agreement will do that. But the chart suggests something more important: the move was already underway.

Wood didn't buy the breakout. She bought the transition.

And right now, CRWV isn't trading like a stock reacting to news. It's trading like one that's being accumulated.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

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