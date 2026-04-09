Workday Shares Slide As Anthropic AI Threat Hits SaaS Sentiment

Workday stock is at significant support. Why did WDAY hit a new low?

AI Agent Rollout Raises New Pressure On Workday's Core Model

Workday is taking heat after Anthropic rolled out "Managed Agents," AI systems designed to autonomously execute multi-step, long-duration tasks, raising questions about the long-term durability of seat-based SaaS models like Workday's. Anthropic pushed the product into public beta on the Claude Platform on April 8, underscoring how quickly agentic workflows are moving from demo to deployment.

Workday's CTO Peter Bailis also reportedly left to join Anthropic, which is exploring HR-related tools that overlap with Workday's core market. That talent shift is amplifying investor concern that AI-native platforms could compress pricing power and slow renewal momentum for legacy enterprise suites.

The company also announced a partnership with OnePay to bring financial wellness services, including banking, investing and credit-building, into its ecosystem through Workday Wellness and upcoming Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching features. That positive product headline has not been enough to offset the competitive narrative in the near term.

Technical Pressure Remains Intense As Workday Tests Support

At $115.02, Workday is trading 14.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which indicates sellers still control the short-term trend. It's also 37.2% below its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains decisively down.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 31.51 after dipping into oversold territory (<30) on Thursday, which suggests downside momentum is stretched but not necessarily reversed. The death cross in April aligns with the longer downtrend that has kept rallies from holding.

Key Resistance : $131.50 — near the 20-day EMA area where rebounds can stall.

: $131.50 — near the 20-day EMA area where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $115.00 — near current levels where buyers may try to defend new lows.

Analyst Consensus Remains Bullish Despite Recent Target Cuts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $189.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Buy (Lowers Target to $210.00) (March 12)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $210.00) (March 12) Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $148.00) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $148.00) (Feb. 26) DA Davidson: Neutral (Lowers Target to $125.00) (Feb. 25)

WDAY Shares Drop Thursday Morning

WDAY Stock Price Activity: Workday shares were down 5.44% at $112.69 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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