Why Huachen AI Parking Stock Is Sliding Thursday

Huachen AI Parking shares are sliding. What’s behind HCAI decline?

Nasdaq Compliance Push Raises Fresh Pressure On HCAI

The move is aimed at lifting HCAI's per-share price to help the company maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid-price requirement, which can sometimes act as a red flag for traders because it signals listing-pressure risk.

Reverse splits also tend to weigh on sentiment in small-cap names because they do not improve the underlying business by themselves. Instead, they mainly change the share count and price structure.

Under the plan, every 30 Class A and Class B ordinary shares will be consolidated into one share. The company said its Class A shares outstanding will drop from about 18.9 million to roughly 629,167, while Class B shares will fall from about 16 million to around 533,333.

HCAI Shares Fall Sharply Thursday Morning

HCAI Price Action: Huachen AI Parking Mgmt shares were down 41.46% at 22 cents at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.13, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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