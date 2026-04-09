Why Huachen AI Parking Stock Is Sliding Thursday

- Huachen AI Parking shares are sliding. What’s behind HCAI decline?
Nasdaq Compliance Push Raises Fresh Pressure On HCAI
The move is aimed at lifting HCAI's per-share price to help the company maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid-price requirement, which can sometimes act as a red flag for traders because it signals listing-pressure risk.
Reverse splits also tend to weigh on sentiment in small-cap names because they do not improve the underlying business by themselves. Instead, they mainly change the share count and price structure.
Under the plan, every 30 Class A and Class B ordinary shares will be consolidated into one share. The company said its Class A shares outstanding will drop from about 18.9 million to roughly 629,167, while Class B shares will fall from about 16 million to around 533,333.
HCAI Shares Fall Sharply Thursday Morning
HCAI Price Action: Huachen AI Parking Mgmt shares were down 41.46% at 22 cents at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.13, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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