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April 9, 2026 10:35 AM 1 min read

Why Huachen AI Parking Stock Is Sliding Thursday

Nasdaq Compliance Push Raises Fresh Pressure On HCAI

The move is aimed at lifting HCAI's per-share price to help the company maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid-price requirement, which can sometimes act as a red flag for traders because it signals listing-pressure risk.

Reverse splits also tend to weigh on sentiment in small-cap names because they do not improve the underlying business by themselves. Instead, they mainly change the share count and price structure.

Under the plan, every 30 Class A and Class B ordinary shares will be consolidated into one share. The company said its Class A shares outstanding will drop from about 18.9 million to roughly 629,167, while Class B shares will fall from about 16 million to around 533,333.

HCAI Shares Fall Sharply Thursday Morning

HCAI Price Action: Huachen AI Parking Mgmt shares were down 41.46% at 22 cents at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.13, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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