Why Is Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Sliding Thursday?

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares are trading lower on Thursday morning. The move comes as investors engage in profit-taking following Wednesday's massive rally.

The radio station operator’s stock price surged over 80% during the previous session.

Earnings Spark Volatility

The recent volatility followed the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report.

Naples, Florida-based Beasley Broadcast reported a quarterly loss of $105.40 per share. Compare that with a loss of $1.17 per share in the same period last year, and it’s clear that losses widened significantly. Sales for the quarter totaled $53.050 million, down 21.16% year-over-year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Broader Market Headwinds

Broader market sentiment is also weighing on equities. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.23% while S&P 500 futures shed 0.31%. Geopolitical tensions are rising as Iran flags ceasefire violations.

Technical Analysis

At $5.37, BBGI is trading 45.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's also 14.4% above its 100-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 74.54 after entering overbought territory on Wednesday, which suggests buyers have recently pushed the stock faster than usual.

Even with that strength, traders may stay cautious because the death cross in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) signals the longer-term trend backdrop has been under pressure.

Key Resistance : $6.50

: $6.50 Key Support: $5.00

BBGI Stock Price Activity: Beasley Broadcast Group shares were down 5.29% at $5.37 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Miha Creative / Shutterstock