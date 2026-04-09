SanDisk Stock Hits All-Time High As AI Memory Trade Regains Momentum

SanDisk stock is at critical resistance. What’s driving SNDK to record levels?

Roundhill DRAM ETF Puts Fresh Focus On AI Memory Plays

Sandisk is also rebounding after a prior narrative shock tied to Alphabet's "TurboQuant" claims that memory requirements could be cut by 6x, which briefly pressured the tape before buyers stepped back in.

Traders have been leaning into the view that efficiency gains don't necessarily shrink total demand if AI workloads scale faster than per-task memory usage, keeping the AI-memory trade alive.

Sandisk Trades Well Above Key Moving Averages

At $814.00, Sandisk is trading 20.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers are still controlling the short-term trend. It's also 79.7% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate uptrend remains firmly intact.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD line at 28.0319 above the signal line at 22.6261, which points to upward momentum still outweighing downside pressure. The stock also just set a fresh 52-week high on 2026-04-09, which typically keeps breakouts and pullbacks tightly watched.

Key Resistance : $808.00 — near the prior 52-week high area that can act as a breakout "retest" zone.

: $808.00 — near the prior 52-week high area that can act as a breakout "retest" zone. Key Support: $686.00 — near the 20-day SMA area where dip-buyers have recently been paying up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook:

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $13.72 (Up from Loss of 30 cents YoY)

: $13.72 (Up from Loss of 30 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $4.59 Billion (Up from $1.70 Billion YoY)

: $4.59 Billion (Up from $1.70 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (valuation context not available in the supplied data)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $574.67. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $900.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $900.00) (March 23) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $875.00) (March 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $875.00) (March 19) KGI Securities: Initiated with Outperform (Target $992.00) (March 18)

Benzinga Edge Rankings:

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sandisk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.87) — The stock is showing standout relative strength versus the broader market.

The Verdict: Sandisk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action doing most of the talking right now. With other factor ranks unavailable, the clean takeaway is that trend-followers are in control, and any shift in momentum could matter quickly.

Top ETF Exposure:

Significance: Because SNDK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action:

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 6.33% at $830.34 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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