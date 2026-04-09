Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) shares fell in Thursday’s trading.

The company on Thursday announced an investment in AI-powered software platform Replit through Accenture Ventures, alongside a strategic partnership to expand AI-driven development for enterprises.

The collaboration aims to help organizations build applications faster using AI-native tools, including natural language prompts and agentic AI. Accenture and Replit will work together to identify scalable enterprise use cases and new development workflows.

Replit’s platform integrates coding, AI assistance, collaboration, and hosting in a single workspace, enabling rapid prototyping and deployment.

Based on Accenture’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report, as of February 28, 2026, the company had a total cash balance—comprising cash and cash equivalents—of $9.4 billion.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 2.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.4% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend. The stock is also 20.1% below its 100-day SMA and 22.9% below its 200-day SMA, indicating a continued struggle in the intermediate to long-term outlook.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 38.53, which is considered neutral and suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bullish signal, with the MACD at -4.9190 and the signal line at -6.3037, indicating potential upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $208.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $208.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $188.50 — A critical level that could indicate buyer interest.

Accenture’s 12-month performance shows a decline of 35.37%, reflecting significant challenges over the past year. Currently, the stock is near its 52-week low of $187.00, suggesting that it may be in a vulnerable position within its recent trading range.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Accenture is slated to provide its next financial update on June 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $3.71 (Up from $3.49)

: $3.71 (Up from $3.49) Revenue Estimate : $18.78 Billion (Up from $17.70 Billion)

: $18.78 Billion (Up from $17.70 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 15.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $271.68. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $280.00) (March 23)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $280.00) (March 23) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $247.00) (March 20)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $247.00) (March 20) BMO Capital: Market Perform (Lowers Target to $230.00) (March 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Accenture, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 15.25) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 15.25) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Weak (Score: 22.76) — Limited growth potential compared to industry benchmarks.

: Weak (Score: 22.76) — Limited growth potential compared to industry benchmarks. Quality : Strong (Score: 70.3) — Solid fundamentals and operational efficiency.

: Strong (Score: 70.3) — Solid fundamentals and operational efficiency. Momentum: Weak (Score: 6.27) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Accenture’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality metrics but weak value and momentum scores. This suggests that while the company maintains solid fundamentals, it faces challenges in growth and market performance.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ACN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ACN Stock Price Activity: Accenture shares were down 5.08% at $184.00 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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