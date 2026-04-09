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Tesla model X driving. Young confident man driving car using steering wheel, map navigation display technology. Touchscreen monitor display, illuminated car dashboard
April 9, 2026 9:48 AM 2 min read

Tesla Shares Slide This Week As Analyst Cuts And Inventory Concerns Weigh

Analyst Cuts Add To Pressure On Tesla Shares

The pressure started to build after JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman warned investors to approach Tesla with "a high degree of caution" and set a $145 price target, implying steep downside from recent levels.

Death Cross Keeps Bearish Momentum In Focus

On top of that, Tesla triggered a death cross this week, a widely watched bearish chart signal, reinforcing the negative momentum as investors look ahead to the company's April 22 earnings report.

Tesla Earnings Due April 22 As Wall Street Looks For Growth

The countdown is on: Tesla is set to report earnings on April 22.

  • EPS Estimate: 33 cents (Up from 27 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $22.65 Billion (Up from $19.34 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 317.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analysts Still Rate Tesla A Buy Despite Recent Target Cuts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $417.82. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Maintains Target to $420.00) (April 6)
  • Baird: Outperform (Lowers Target to $538.00) (April 6)
  • Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers Target to $420.00) (March 31)

TSLA Shares Trade Flat Thursday Morning

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.90% at $340.18 Thursday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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