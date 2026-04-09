BlackBerry Stock Gains After Q4 Double Beat: 'We Are No Longer A Company In Transition'

BlackBerry shares are powering higher. Why are BB shares rallying?

Q4 Results Top Expectations

BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $156.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $144.36 million, per Benzinga Pro data.

BlackBerry’s QNX segment posted record quarterly revenue of $78.7 million, up 20% year-over-year. Secure Communications revenue grew 8% year-over-year to $72.5 million, while Licensing revenue came in at $4.8 million.

BlackBerry reported operating cash flow of $45.6 million, up 9% year-over-year. Total cash and investments rose to $432.4 million in the quarter.

"We are no longer a company in transition. We are a growth company with a proven track record of execution, and we are well positioned for the path ahead,” said CEO John Giamatteo.

What’s Next For BlackBerry

Looking ahead, the company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 2 cents to 3 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 3 cents. BlackBerry also expects revenue of $132.00 million to $140.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $129.85 million.

BlackBerry said it anticipates fiscal-year 2027 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 19 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 17 cents. The company also lowered its fiscal-year 2027 revenue guidance from between $655.00 million to $685.00 million to between $584.00 million and $611 million, versus the consensus estimate of $582.39 million.

BlackBerry Shares Rise Thursday

BB Price Action: At the time of writing, BlackBerry shares are trading 9.63% higher at $3.87, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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