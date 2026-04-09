Why Are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Shares Sliding On Thursday?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) shares retreated Thursday as a landmark acquisition in India met a cooling global appetite for risk.

The Tokyo-based lender saw its shares fall 1.47% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to close at 2,842 Japanese Yen, while U.S. premarket levels signaled deeper selling.

Historic Investment in Shriram Finance

MUFG Bank said Wednesday it completed an investment in India-based Shriram Finance Limited. The bank subscribed to 471,121,055 equity shares at 840.93 Indian rupees per share.

The total deal amounts to approximately 396.18 billion Indian rupees ($4.7 billion). MUFG now holds a 20% equity stake in Shriram Finance. This transaction represents the largest cross-border investment in India's financial services sector.

Management Strategic Outlook

Junichi Hanzawa, President and Group CEO of MUFG, stated the move “underscores MUFG's long-term commitment to the Indian market.”

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of SFL, noted the collaboration “will open new avenues for innovation” and “enhance access to diversified and cost-effective funding.”

Geopolitical Headwinds Weigh on Sentiment

Nasdaq futures are down 0.40% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.41%.

MUFG Stock Price Activity: MUFG shares were down 3.74% at $17.74 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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