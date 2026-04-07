Avis Budget Stock Soars 160% In Violent Short Squeeze Melt-Up

CAR stock is soaring. See the chart and price action here.

Pedal to the Metal

Avis shares traded around $250 on Tuesday, up roughly 19% on the day and 160% over the past month, with volume several times its daily average as traders pile into the move.

The surge is being driven primarily by technicals rather than an earnings turnaround.

Short interest in Avis is very high at 48.28%, per Benzinga Pro data, creating ample fuel for a squeeze as the stock breaks out to new highs.

Retail chatter on social platforms has turned "extremely bullish," with message volume spiking, helping to pull in momentum traders and options players who are amplifying upside volatility.

Under The Hood

A look under the hood, however, the story is far less upbeat.

Last quarter, Avis reported a bruising $856 million GAAP net loss, driven in large part by a roughly $518 million impairment charge tied to its U.S. electric vehicle fleet after its EV strategy misfired.

Full‑year adjusted EBITDA came in at $748 million, undershooting prior $900 million dollar guidance and reinforcing concerns about execution and capital discipline.

Avis is also contending with shareholder and securities investigations focused on the magnitude of the write‑down and the gap between adjusted and GAAP results.

Wall Street remains skeptical even as the stock rips higher.

Major firms including Morgan Stanley and Barclays carry ratings clustered around Hold/Reduce with average price targets in the low‑$100 range or below, far under the current share price.

Analysts cite heavy leverage and volatile free cash flow as key risks, even as a new CEO pursues a strategic reset focused on tighter fleet management and cost controls.

With consensus still bracing for substantial losses in upcoming quarters, the current Avis stock rally looks more like a momentum‑driven dislocation than the start of a clean fundamental recovery.

CAR Price Action: Avis shares were up 20.01% during regular trading and down 0.37% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, last trading at $254.20. According to Benzinga Pro data, the RSI was 85.3, signaling overbought conditions.

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