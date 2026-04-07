NuScale Stock Is Dropping: The Chart Tells An Interesting Story

NuScale Power shares are approaching critical lows. What’s pressuring SMR?

With the Nasdaq down 0.73% and the S&P 500 off 0.46%, risk appetite is already fragile, but NuScale’s decline stands out because it's moving sharply lower while Energy is the best‑performing sector on the board.

A Breakdown That's Out Of Step With The Sector

Today's weakness looks driven by technical factors rather than anything happening at the sector level. Market breadth is soft, with most sectors in the red, and traders are pulling back from high‑volatility energy‑transition names. NuScale is feeling that pressure more acutely than the group, and the chart shows why: the stock is breaking further below key trend levels at a moment when the broader tape is still defensive.

Energy is green on the day, which makes NuScale’s decline a clear case of stock‑specific underperformance. That kind of divergence often appears when a chart is already trending lower and every attempt at a rebound is being sold.

The Chart Signals A Deepening Downtrend

At $9.21, NuScale sits nearly nineteen percent below its 20‑day simple moving average, reinforcing that the short‑term trend remains pointed lower. The distance from the 100‑day moving average is even more striking — the stock is more than forty‑four percent below that longer‑term trend line, a sign that the intermediate trend is firmly bearish and that recent rallies have failed to gain traction.

Momentum is weak as well. The RSI sits at 32.79, hovering just above oversold territory. The indicator dipped below 30 on April 7, showing that sellers recently had full control of the tape. Even with RSI near levels where stocks often stabilize, NuScale has not shown any meaningful bounce, which reinforces the idea that the downtrend is still intact.

Volume And Trend Behavior Confirm The Pressure

Volume patterns have leaned toward distribution, with heavier activity on down days and lighter participation on attempted rebounds. That dynamic is typical of a chart where sellers remain in control and buyers are not yet stepping in with conviction.

Underperformance Is Clear When Viewed Against Energy's Strength

NuScale is down 8.65% today while the Energy sector is up 0.48%, a gap of more than nine percentage points. With Energy ranking No. 1 out of 11 sectors and showing strong performance over the last month and quarter, NuScale’s inability to participate highlights how disconnected the stock is from the group's momentum.

Energy has gained 6.48% over the past 30 days and nearly 33% over the past 90 days. For laggards, that kind of sector strength usually provides a tailwind — but NuScale’s chart has not responded. Until the stock stabilizes above key moving averages, it can continue to lag a sector that is otherwise trending higher.

SMR Price Action: NuScale shares were down 9.54% at $9.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

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