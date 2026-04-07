Crocs Stock Is Surging — Is The Valuation Too Cheap To Ignore?

Crocs shares are advancing steadily. Why are CROX shares climbing?

The stock's valuation has compressed to levels that look unusually low compared with both its own history and the broader footwear and apparel group, and that discount is starting to attract buyers.

A Valuation That Looks Too Low To Ignore

The clearest example is the forward P/E ratio. At just over 7 times earnings, the stock is priced as if future earnings growth will be limited, even though Crocs continues to produce more than $4 billion in trailing‑twelve‑month revenue and remains consistently cash‑flow positive.

Sales‑based metrics tell the same story as Crocs trades at roughly 1.19 times its trailing 12-month revenue. For a company with a gross margin above 54% and more than $246 million in quarterly free cash flow, that kind of pricing looks disconnected from the underlying performance.

Even with a negative net income figure, Crocs generated more than $710 million in operating cash flow over the past year, which reinforces the idea that the business is still producing meaningful cash despite the accounting loss.

Long‑term debt stands at $1.23 billion, but the current ratio of 1.26 and steady operating cash flow indicate that Crocs is not under financial strain. Investors tend to reward consumer companies that can comfortably service debt while continuing to generate free cash.

Float dynamics add another layer. With 42.5 million shares in the float and short interest at 8.6%, the stock has enough bearish positioning to accelerate upside moves when sentiment shifts.

CROX Stock Analysis

Crocs is currently showing a bullish setup as it trades above its key moving averages, indicating strength in the short term. With Crocs stock trading 12.7% above its 20-day SMA, 6.3% above its 50-day SMA, and 4.2% above its 200-day SMA, traders should be aware of the potential for continued upward momentum.

The RSI is currently at 63.71, which is considered neutral but suggests that the stock has room to run before hitting overbought territory. This level indicates that while there is positive momentum, traders should be cautious of a potential pullback if the RSI approaches or exceeds 70.

MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum for Crocs. This suggests that the current trend may continue, and traders should watch for any shifts that could signal a change in momentum.

Key support is at $75.50, while resistance is at $101.50. If Crocs stock approaches the resistance level, it could signal a continuation of the uptrend, while a drop below support may indicate a reversal or a more significant correction.

CROX Price Action: Crocs shares were up 2.34% at $91.09 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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