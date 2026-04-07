Elevance Health Stock Soars After 2.48% Medicare Rate Increase

Elevance Health stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind ELV gains?

A Much Stronger Final Rule Than The January Draft

CMS confirmed that Medicare Advantage and Part D plans will receive a 2.48% average rate increase for 2027, according to Reuters. Officials also noted that insurers will see an additional 2.5% boost tied to changes in risk‑adjustment calculations, pushing the effective increase closer to 5%.

Altogether, CMS expects the final rule to deliver more than $13 billion in added funding to Medicare Advantage plans.

Why The Industry Views The Update As A Win

Insurers had argued that the earlier proposal didn't account for rising medical costs or the realities of running Medicare Advantage plans in a higher‑inflation environment. The jump from 0.09% to 2.48%, plus the extra 2.5% tied to risk-scoring, is being interpreted as a sign that CMS listened.

Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback told Reuters the final rule gives insurers a clearer, more workable foundation for forecasting 2027 medical expenses — a critical piece of the puzzle when setting premiums and designing plan benefits.

Kevin Gade of Bahl and Gaynor estimated that once all the technical adjustments are factored in, the effective increase could land closer to 3.5% to 4%, calling the outcome "a win" for the industry.

Regulators Step Back From Risk‑Model Changes

CMS also decided to delay certain risk‑model changes that insurers warned could destabilize the market if implemented too quickly. Regulators acknowledged that some carriers had already begun dropping capitated arrangements — fixed‑payment contracts designed to control costs — and that some providers had exited Medicare Advantage networks in response to the earlier proposal.

Elevance Technical Analysis

At $313.23, Elevance is trading 7.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term demand has improved. At the same time, it's trading 5.5% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend is still leaning cautious.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows MACD at -4.4397 versus a signal line at -7.5902, a setup that suggests downside pressure is easing even if the trend isn't fully repaired. The death cross in March (50-day SMA crossing below the 200-day SMA) still hangs over the chart, often a sign rallies may face overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $352.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall.

: $352.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $274.50 — an area where buyers have previously stepped in.

Elevance is down 26.19% over the last 12 months, which is backward-looking but frames why rebounds can be choppy as longer-term holders look to exit into strength. Within the 52-week range ($273.71 to $458.75), the stock is closer to the lows than the highs, suggesting the market is still rebuilding confidence after last year's slide.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $388.17. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $350.00) (March 11)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $350.00) (March 11) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $397.00) (Feb. 2)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $397.00) (Feb. 2) Truist Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $390.00) (Feb. 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Elevance highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Elevance’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, meaning the story looks better on longer-term growth factors than on the current trend. For technicians, that often translates into "prove it" price action — strength needs to persist long enough to reclaim key moving averages.

ELV Price Action: Elevance shares were up 3.17% at $312.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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