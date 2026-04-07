Why Are Dollar Tree Shares Trading Down On Tuesday?

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning. The discount retailer's slide comes amid a broader market retreat as investors digest weak economic data and heightened geopolitical risks.

Broad Market Sell-Off Pressures Retail

U.S. equities opened in the red today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.48%. The Nasdaq dropped 0.59%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.44%. Within the market, the consumer discretionary sector faced significant headwinds, falling 1.1% during Tuesday's session.

Durable Goods Orders Decline

Adding to the bearish sentiment, U.S. durable-goods orders fell by 1.4% month-over-month to $315.5 billion in February. This marks the third consecutive monthly decline.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Spikes

Market volatility spiked following reports that U.S. forces struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island.

Technical Analysis

At $105.64, the stock is trading 3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It's also trading 11.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend hasn't fully recovered from the earlier breakdown.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is at -3.0522 versus a signal line of -3.8816.

Key Resistance : $116.00

: $116.00 Key Support: $103.00

DLTR Stock Price Activity: Dollar Tree shares were down 4.96% at $105.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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