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April 7, 2026 11:00 AM 1 min read

Why IP Strategy Holdings Stock Is Surging Tuesday

First Frontline Rights Drop Expands Aria's Music Royalties Model

The company said the release marks the first newly issued music rights entering Aria's ecosystem at launch, with royalties tied to the song flowing to holders of the $APL token. That appears to be giving traders a fresh angle on IP Strategy's broader pitch around tokenized intellectual property and on-chain royalty participation.

IP Strategy framed the move as proof that newly released music, not just older catalogs, can be brought into a transparent, rights-aligned ownership structure from day one.

The company also noted that a Galantis remix of "Busy Boy," released in March, adds a higher-profile commercial element to the collaboration. RESCENE, which debuted in 2024, now has more than 665,000 monthly Spotify listeners, according to the release.

The update also reinforces Aria's strategy of making music royalties more liquid, transparent and accessible to a broader investor base.

IP Strategy said its existing $APL-linked portfolio already includes royalties tied to songs performed by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and BLACKPINK.

IPST Shares Skyrocket Tuesday Morning

IPST Price Action: IP Strategy Holdings shares were up 33.04% at 32 cents at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.23, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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