Alphabet Stock Edges Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Alphabet stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s the outlook for GOOGL shares?

Lower-Cost AI Tools Could Help Deepen Developer Adoption

Alphabet's push to lower AI costs also follows last week's on-device AI rollout, with DeepMind's Gemma 4 models supporting 140+ languages and designed to run offline on edge hardware, a theme that reinforces developer stickiness across the stack via run directly on devices.

Google introduced Veo 3.1 Lite, a lower-cost AI video model for developers that runs at the same speed as Veo 3.1 Fast but at less than half the cost, with text-to-video and image-to-video support in 720p and 1080p.

The model is available starting today via the paid tier of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, with clip lengths of 4, 6, or 8 seconds and pricing that scales by duration.

Google also said it will cut prices for Veo 3.1 Fast on April 7, reinforcing a broader push to lower AI tool costs and pull more developers into its ecosystem. The backdrop is also being helped by easing geopolitical-risk chatter, even as today's index-level action remains broadly negative.

Cost Discipline And AI Spend Trends Stay In Focus

The broader market is also sliding, with the S&P 500 down 0.69% and the Nasdaq down 0.92%.

Google Services Still Drives The Core Revenue Story

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google, and it still gets slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services—mostly advertising. That makes product decisions that increase usage and developer activity especially important, because they can strengthen the ecosystem that ultimately supports ad demand and subscriptions.

Next Earnings Report Marks Key Catalyst Ahead

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY)

: $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $100.76 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY)

: $100.76 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 27.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Alphabet Holds Buy Rating As Targets Move Higher

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $274.71. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12) Scotiabank : Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.00) (Feb. 5)

: Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.00) (Feb. 5) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $395.00) (Feb. 5)

Alphabet Shares Fall Slightly Tuesday

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.28% at $298.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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