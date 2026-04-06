Broadcom Stock Climbs On New Deals With Google, Anthropic

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TPUs for Google, Anthropic

In an SEC filing, Broadcom revealed an expanded long-term partnership with Google to power the tech giant's future AI infrastructure.

Under the new long-term agreement, Broadcom will design and supply custom tensor processing units (TPUs) for Google's upcoming generations of AI accelerators, as well as provide networking and related components for Google's next-generation AI data racks through 2031.

In a separate update, Broadcom, Google and Anthropic have also deepened their strategic collaboration.

Beginning in 2027, Anthropic will secure access — via Broadcom — to roughly 3.5 gigawatts of next-generation TPU-based AI compute capacity, forming part of Anthropic's broader multi-gigawatt expansion plan.

The agreement, which hinges on Anthropic's commercial growth trajectory, reflects rising demand for Broadcom's AI chips and infrastructure solutions.

The companies said they are in talks with additional operational and financial partners to support the scaled deployment.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were up 2.57% at $322.50 in Monday’s extended trading, after closing slightly down at 0..38% in the regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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