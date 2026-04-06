Why Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Stock Is Rising Monday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are powering higher. What’s driving ASM stock higher?

NCIB Approval Opens The Door To A 5% Share Buyback

The company said the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to launch a normal course issuer bid, or NCIB, allowing Avino to buy back up to 8,428,566 common shares, equal to about 5% of its outstanding shares as of March 31. The program is set to begin April 8 and run through April 7, 2027, unless completed earlier.

The company said purchases may be made on the TSX, NYSE American and other permitted systems at prevailing market prices, and all shares repurchased under the program will be canceled. Avino also put an automatic share purchase plan in place, allowing repurchases during blackout periods under preset rules.

Latest RSI Reading Shows Improving Technical Setup

ASM's RSI stayed mostly in the neutral range over the past six months, with brief overbought spikes above 70 and one recent dip to around the oversold 30 level.

The latest reading appears to have rebounded into the upper-40s, suggesting momentum has recovered from near-oversold conditions but is not yet flashing overbought pressure.

ASM Shares Climb Monday Afternoon

ASM Price Action: Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares were up 4.44% at $6.82 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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