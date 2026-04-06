Why Booking Holdings Shares Are Moving Higher Monday?

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares are climbing on Monday. The travel giant is seeing increased activity as a major structural change to its equity finally goes live for the public markets.

• Booking Holdings stock is testing lower boundaries. Why did BKNG hit a new low?

Landmark Stock Split Takes Effect

The primary driver for Monday's price action is the official execution of a 25-for-1 forward stock split. The board of directors originally approved this move in January. The split was scheduled for Thursday (April 2), and Monday marks the first full trading session where retail investors can access shares at the adjusted price.

Improved Accessibility for Retail Traders

Before this move, Booking Holdings shares frequently traded in the $4,100 to $4,200 range. The split has successfully reduced the share price to a ~$170 range.

Competitive Landscape Shifts

Relief from AI Disintermediation

Contextual support for the travel sector remains high after OpenAI recently scaled back its ambitions. Reports suggest the AI firm will not integrate direct bookings into ChatGPT.

Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke noted, "This means that Booking and Expedia can continue to get in front of consumers on AI platforms."

BKNG Stock Price Activity: Booking Holdings shares were up 2.99% at $172.79 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Foto: PixelBiss / Shutterstock.com