Lucid Gravity Delay Raises Execution Concerns: What's Going On With LCID Stock Today?

Lucid Group stock is showing notable weakness. Why is LCID stock dropping?

Gravity Seat Issue Adds A Fresh Execution Overhang

Lucid said deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue tied to second-row seats, even as it reaffirmed production guidance of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles. The company also said it is partnering with Say Technologies to run a Q&A session during its May 5 earnings call.

Lucid produced 5,500 vehicles and delivered 3,093 in the first quarter, keeping the market sensitive to any further bottlenecks that could pressure conversion from production to deliveries. That delivery gap is part of why LCID is trading like a single-name story today, not a sector beta trade.

Gas Prices, EV Demand Trends And Market Setup Shape The Backdrop

The broader market is leaning risk-on today, with the S&P 500 up 0.3%. LCID's drop while its sector and the index are green points to stock-specific pressure rather than a market-wide selloff.

May 5 Earnings Report Marks Lucid's Next Major Catalyst

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 5.

EPS Estimate : $-2.30 (Down from $-2.00 YoY)

: $-2.30 (Down from $-2.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $472.04 million (Up from $235.05 million YoY)

LCID Shares Edge Lower Monday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 4.02% at $9.56 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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