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Business financial crisis, stock market down, bankruptcy concept. Economic downturn with 3d red falling arrow on lost investment graph, pointing by businessman finger on laptop computer on table.
April 6, 2026 9:09 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With TMD Energy Stock Monday?

The stock had previously surged 76.42% during Thursday’s session to close at $1.87.

Crude Prices Soften Amid Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump previously warned Iran would be “living in Hell” if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

TMD Energy Short Interest

Bearish sentiment is mounting against the company. Short interest in TMDE increased from 370.170 to 989.100 during the latest reporting period.

Currently, 12.02% of the company’s public float is held short. Based on an average daily volume of 26.05 million shares, traders would need approximately one day to cover these positions.

TMDE Stock Price Activity: TMD Energy shares were down 13.34% at $1.6300 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by tete_escape via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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