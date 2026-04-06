What's Going On With TMD Energy Stock Monday?

The stock had previously surged 76.42% during Thursday’s session to close at $1.87.

Crude Prices Soften Amid Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump previously warned Iran would be “living in Hell” if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

TMD Energy Short Interest

Bearish sentiment is mounting against the company. Short interest in TMDE increased from 370.170 to 989.100 during the latest reporting period.

Currently, 12.02% of the company’s public float is held short. Based on an average daily volume of 26.05 million shares, traders would need approximately one day to cover these positions.

TMDE Stock Price Activity: TMD Energy shares were down 13.34% at $1.6300 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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