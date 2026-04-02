Nebius Group Stock Jumps Thursday: What Investors Need To Know

Nebius Group stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling NBIS momentum?

Finland AI Data Center Plan Adds Scale To Expansion Story

NBIS fell to about $90 late Monday before climbing to over $108 by Thursday's close, a rebound of roughly 21% in just a few sessions. That kind of move suggests traders may be refocusing on the company's recent execution and expansion updates rather than the early-week weakness.

One key catalyst came Tuesday, when Nebius said it plans to build a 310-megawatt AI data center in Lappeenranta, Finland, with initial capacity expected in 2027.

The company said the site would be one of Europe's largest AI compute facilities and part of its broader push to exceed 3 gigawatts of contracted power by 2026. Nebius also said the project will use advanced Nvidia platforms and energy-efficient cooling systems.

AI Cloud Upgrades And Fresh Capital Support Growth Narrative

Additionally, on March 23, the company announced the closing of a private convertible notes offering with aggregate gross proceeds of about $4.3375 billion, with proceeds earmarked for data center construction, AI cloud expansion and GPU procurement.

NBIS Reclaims Short-Term Moving Averages As Momentum Improves

Nebius Group shares have traded in a volatile range between roughly $73.97 and $135.46 over the past six months, with multiple sharp swings but no sustained breakout above prior highs.

The stock is currently trending back above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, while remaining well above the rising 200-day average, suggesting improving short-term momentum within a still-intact longer-term uptrend.

Analysts Stay Bullish On NBIS With Upside To $164.40 Average Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $164.40. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24) DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 16) BWS Financial: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 16)

NBIS Shares Climb Thursday

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares closed higher by 6.74% to $108.82 Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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