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chart showing the price of oil going up with oil rigs in the background
April 2, 2026 2:23 PM 2 min read

Not Exxon, Not Chevron — This Small Cap Name Is One Of The Biggest Winners From $110 Oil

Oil above $110 is back—but the biggest moves aren't showing up where you'd expect.

And the reason goes beyond just a sharp stock move.

Why Smaller Names React Differently

For oil majors, higher crude typically means better margins—but the impact is spread across refining, chemicals, and global operations. The result is steady, incremental upside.

For smaller players, it's different.

Companies like Sky Quarry are far more exposed to the underlying price of oil. That means every move higher in crude has a more direct—and often amplified—impact on project economics and asset value.

At $70 or $80 oil, some projects sit on the edge of viability. At $100+, they start to work. At $110, they can suddenly look compelling.

That's not just margin expansion—it's a re-rating.

From Price Move To Strategic Relevance

The timing adds another layer.

With oil pushing higher and supply back in focus, smaller, U.S.-linked energy plays are drawing renewed attention. Sky Quarry's Nevada-linked supply narrative places it directly in that conversation.

That combination—rising oil prices and domestic supply relevance—turns the company from a niche name into a potential proxy for a broader theme.

Why Traders Are Paying Attention

There's also a positioning shift underway.

When oil rallies, investors don't just look for exposure—they look for leverage. Large-cap names offer stability. Smaller names offer torque.

That's where Sky Quarry fits in.

Because while oil may be lifting the giants, it's the smaller, more sensitive names that tend to move the fastest—and sometimes the furthest.

And in this rally, that's exactly what's playing out.

Photo: FXQuadro / Shutterstock

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