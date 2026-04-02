Nvidia Stock Is Climbing Today: What's Going On?

NVIDIA stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s next for NVDA stock?

What The Chart Is Signaling

Nvidia is currently trading around $176.75, sitting at 0.7% below its 20‑day SMA, showing that short‑term momentum hasn't fully flipped bullish yet. The distance widens on the intermediate trend: NVDA is 3.7% below its 100‑day SMA, a sign that the stock is still working through overhead supply from the recent correction.

The MACD remains bearish, with the MACD line at –3.3640 sitting below the signal line at –2.9302, confirming that sellers still have the upper hand in the near term. Even so, Nvidia carved out a swing low on March 30, suggesting buyers are defending dips and trying to stabilize the trend.

One longer‑term positive: the golden cross from June 27, 2025 — when the 50‑day SMA crossed above the 200‑day SMA — remains intact. That keeps the broader uptrend structure alive despite the recent chop. Over the past 12 months, Nvidia is still up 59.98%, showing the dominant trend remains higher.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

Resistance — $194.00 This level has repeatedly capped rallies. A clean breakout above $194 would shift momentum back in favor of buyers and open the door to a retest of prior highs.

— $194.00 This level has repeatedly capped rallies. A clean breakout above $194 would shift momentum back in favor of buyers and open the door to a retest of prior highs. Support — $170.50 This zone has acted as a demand pocket. A breakdown below $170.50 would put the recent swing low at risk and could invite heavier selling pressure.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 0.57% at $176.75 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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