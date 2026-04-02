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Smartphone with logo of American aerospace company Sidus Space Inc. on screen in front of website.
April 2, 2026 1:55 PM 2 min read

Why Sidus Space Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Artemis II blasted off from Kennedy Space Center at 6:35 p.m. ET Wednesday, sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon and back in the first crewed mission toward the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Artemis II Spotlight Revives Interest In Space-Linked Names

The move is particularly notable after Sidus shares traded lower Wednesday, even as the Artemis II story developed. Sidus was cited alongside other space-related names linked to the mission, but its stock slipped in both the regular session and after-hours trading Wednesday.

Thursday's strong rebound suggests traders may now be refocusing on the company's NASA connection and broader exposure to space infrastructure themes.

Revenue Drop, Higher Costs And Wider Losses Pressured Recent Results

Thursday’s surge comes just a day after Sidus reported weak full-year 2025 results. Revenue fell 28% to about $3.38 million, cost of revenue jumped 48% to roughly $9.08 million and net loss widened 68% to $29.47 million.

The company said contract timing, a full year of LizzieSat operating costs and a $4.5 million non-cash impairment charge weighed on results.

SIDU Shares Skyrocket Thursday Afternoon

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were up 44.76% at $3.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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