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Sunnyvale, CA, USA - Nov 22, 2023: A Ford signpost is seen outside a Ford dealership store in Sunnyvale, California. Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automobile manufacturer.
April 2, 2026 1:26 PM 2 min read

Ford Sales Fall 8.8% As EV Demand Collapses

SUVs fell 7.8% and trucks dropped 11.3%, though cars surged 50.1% off a low base. Within key models, Explorer (+29.7%), Expedition (+30.2%), and Ranger (+19.2%) showed strength, while F-Series (-16.0%), Maverick (-10.9%) and Escape (-66.8%) weighed on performance.

Hybrid vehicles declined 19.4%, and total electrified sales fell sharply by 34.8%. Ford brand sales dropped 9.2%, while Lincoln remained relatively stable (-0.5%), with gains in Aviator and Navigator offset by declines in Corsair and Nautilus.

"The first quarter showed our team worked hard to maintain retail share and navigate a changing industry, while underlying demand remains strong for F-Series, SUVs and the Ford Pro business," said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Model e.

"We're focusing on our high-demand segment strengths while continuing to meet the needs of our customers with affordable and premium vehicle choices."

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 29, 2026 (confirmed).

  • EPS Estimate: 19 cents (Up from 14 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $39.18 Billion (Up from $37.42 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $13.02. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Wells Fargo: Underweight (Lowers Target to $10.00) (March 31)
  • RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $12.00) (Feb. 11)
  • Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $13.00) (Jan. 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because F carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

F Price Action: Ford Motor shares were down 0.94% at $11.57 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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